Airbus A330-800 aircraft takes off for its maiden flight at the Airbus plant of Colomiers near Toulouse, France, Nov 6, 2018. Airbus has conducted the maiden flight of the A330-800 near its headquarters in Toulouse. EFE-EPA/ CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Airbus on Tuesday saw the latest member of its wide-body family of jetliners soar into the skies as the first A330-800 took off on its maiden flight over south-western France to perform a series of tests required to certify this latest variant of one of the most popular and successful passenger planes.

Aircraft number MSN1888 took off on its maiden flight from Blagnac airport in Toulouse, France at 10:31 am local time with a crew of two test-flight pilots and four test-flight engineers responsible for monitoring aircraft systems and performance in real-time.