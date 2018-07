A new Airbus A220-300 airplane in flight during the presentation of the new Airbus A220-300 Single-Aisle aircraft at the Airbus's delivery center in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. After taking the control of Bombardier aircraft manufacturer on June 2018, the CSeries program CS 100 and CS 300 becomes the new Airbus A220-300 Single-Aisle aircraft. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A new Airbus A220-300 aircraft during the presentation of the new Airbus A220-300 Single-Aisle aircraft at the Airbus's delivery center in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. After taking the control of Bombardier aircraft manufacturer on June 2018, the CSeries program CS 100 and CS 300 becomes the new Airbus A220-300 Single-Aisle aircraft. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Europe's largest aeronautical group on Tuesday unveiled its two latest additions to its commercial aircraft family: The Bombardier-designed, single-aisle CS100 and CS300 models after Airbus' partnership agreement with the Canadian manufacturer became effective June 1.

The Airbus announcement took place during a press conference (and stunning low aircraft fly-past) at its Toulouse headquarters.