American flamingos in the city of Merida in Yucatan state, one of the symbols of effective conservation efforts by Mexican authorities.

The tally of American flamingos this year exceeded the expectations of Mexican experts, who counted 40,000 birds in one reproductive colony, making the species a symbol of the success for the country's efforts to preserve various forms of wildlife.

In a communique released on Wednesday the Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat (Semarnat) said that, as a result of the work performed recently on the Yucatan Peninsula, estimates are that there are 11,824 chicks that are able to fly and feed themselves.