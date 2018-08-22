The tally of American flamingos this year exceeded the expectations of Mexican experts, who counted 40,000 birds in one reproductive colony, making the species a symbol of the success for the country's efforts to preserve various forms of wildlife.
In a communique released on Wednesday the Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat (Semarnat) said that, as a result of the work performed recently on the Yucatan Peninsula, estimates are that there are 11,824 chicks that are able to fly and feed themselves.