Handout image provided by the Sandia National Laboratories showing researcher Nicolás Argibay (R) next to his team's discovery, a platinum-gold alloy billed as the world's most wear-resistant metal, in Albuquerque, USA, Sep. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT/SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES

A team of scientists in the United States has created a new metal alloy that is being touted as the world's most resistant to wear, one of the lead researchers told EFE on Thursday.

A hundred times more durable than high-strength steel, the new compound – which has yet to be given a name – was developed by the Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is made out of platinum (90 percent) and gold (10 percent).