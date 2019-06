Hector Aguilar Rosas, with the Tepalcayotl civil association, displays the fossil remains of a mammoth found in San Francisco Totimehuacan, Puebla, Mexico, on June 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Hilda Rios

Photo taken June 10, 2019, showing a fossilized mammoth bone found in the town of San Francisco Totimehuacan, Puebla, Mexico. EFE-EPA/ Hilda Rios

Fossil remains of mammoths, camels and gigantic "wolf-dogs" from 10,000 to 14,000 years ago have been found during work on private land in the central Mexican state of Puebla.

The find was made in San Francisco Totimehuacan, a community within the greater metro district of Puebla, the state capital. According to preliminary research, the fossils date from the Late Pleistocene.