Image provided by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 23, 2018,showing the three-day track of Subtropical Storm Leslie. EFE-EPA/National Hurricane Center/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

A new subtropical storm dubbed Leslie has formed in the past few hours in the North Atlantic, but it is predicted to be a "short-lived cyclone," the National Hurricane Center announced Sunday.

In its 11 am advisory, the Miami-based NHC said that Leslie is moving west at approximately 6 kilometers (about 3.5 miles) per hour and is located 1,845 km (1,145 mi.) west-southwest of Portugal's Azores Islands.