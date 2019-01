A Twin Otter airplane during a reconnaissance flight over the Antarctic Plateau and the Edson Glacier in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

An explorer points the way to follow during a reconnaissance trip on ski randonee on the Edson Glacier, in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Two medics treat an injured soldier in the small station hospital in Glaciar Union camp, in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Venezuelan scientist Juan Manuel Carrera (L) works on his laptop next to a group of explorers during lunch time in a communal area in the Glaciar Union camp in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A member of the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH), Pablo Espinoza, lays in his sleeping bag in the Glaciar Union camp in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A member of the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH), Rene Quinan in his tent in the Glaciar Union camp in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A group of explorers during a reconnaissance trip on ski randonee on the Edson Glacier, in the Ellsworth Mountains, Antarctica, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

In a new age of exploration in Antarctica, Chile's Armed Forces are playing a vital role in making it possible for scientists to carry out their research on the world's southernmost continent, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist Wednesday.

Antarctica is vast, almost twice the size of Australia, and only a select number of tourists, scientists and soldiers ever get to set foot on this continent, much of which lies under two kilometers (1.2 miles) of ice.