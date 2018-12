Collin and Nicole meet Efe in Ushuaia on the eve of the Homeward Bound Antarctica expedition, Argentina Dec 30. 2018. EFE/Diana Tinjaca

A view of Ushuaia on the eve of the Homeward Bound Antarctica expedition, Argentina Dec 30. 2018. EFE/Diana Tinjaca

Some 80 women from diverse professional backgrounds were gearing up Sunday for a major expedition to the Antarctic that will put female leadership in the spotlight.

Part of the Australian Homeward Bound program - a project that highlights women as key decision makers for the sustainability of the planet - the female-led expedition is set to depart for Antarctica on Monday and will stay there until Jan. 19.