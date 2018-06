Developers arrive before the start of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

Commuters walk along a train platform near Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

Developers arrive before the start of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

Tech giant Apple presented Monday its iOS 12, a new update of its operating system for iPhones and for iPad mobile tablet computers.

The company's Software VP Craig Federighi announced that the iOS 12 will be available for all devices that have used iOS 11, the previous version presented last year, and promised that this operating system will improve speed when carrying out such actions as downloading apps.