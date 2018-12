The new iPad Pro on display during an Apple hands-on event in One Hanson Place following a presentation at the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The heady days of big iPhone sales growth rates are over, according to HSBC Global Research, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Tuesday said.

The firm's analyst Erwan Rambourg lowered his rating for Apple stock to Hold from Buy, citing the market saturation in the global smartphone market.