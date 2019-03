File photograph of Apple CEO Tim Cook during the Economic Summit held for the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March, 23, 2019. During the event Cook urged China to open up its economy. EFE/EPA/NG HAN GUAN / FILE

Apple unveiled a new streaming-video service with original TV-series content called Apple TV+ on Monday, aiming to join the audiovisual streaming market mainly dominated by Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

The tech giant's presentation of its new product was made by film director Steven Spielberg - who announced that he will produce content for Apple TV+ - along with other celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Jason Momoa.