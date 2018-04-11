An undated handout photo made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows fragments from the King Psamtik I colossus that was recently discovered by an Egyptian-German mission at Heliopolis, Egypt. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES HANDOUT

An undated handout photo made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows archaeologists working on fragments from the King Psamtik I colossus that was recently discovered by an Egyptian-German mission at Heliopolis, Egypt. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES HANDOUT

An Egyptian-German archaeological team has discovered 4,500 new fragments of a colossal statue of Pharaoh Psamtik I, founder of Egypt's dynasty XXVI, in Cairo's Matariya neighborhood, site of the ancient Egyptian city of Heliopolis, the Ministry of Antiquities announced on Wednesday.

Egyptian Antiquities Department chief Ayman Ashmawi said in a statement that the new findings reveal an unusual aspect of Egyptian sculpture; the pharaoh is portrayed with his left arm flexed forward, protruding from the torso, instead of his habitual position perpendicular to the body.