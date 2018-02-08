Uzi Ad, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority talks next to a mosaic from the Roman period at an archeological excavation site in the Caesarea National Park, Israeli, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A view of a mosaic from the Roman period comes to light at an archaeological excavation site in the Caesarea National Park, Israeli, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israel Antiquities Authority employee works a mosaic from the Roman period at an archaeological excavation site in the Caesarea National Park, Israeli, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israel Antiquities Authority employee works on a mosaic from the Roman period at an archaeological excavation site in the Caesarea National Park, Israeli, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A team of archaeologists in Israel has unearthed a luxurious second or third-century Roman mosaic replete with characters posing in contemporary clothing, colorful geometric patterns and Greek inscriptions, offering a glimpse into the upper crust of a long-vanished society, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Thursday.

The intricately tiled floor, measuring 3.5 x 8 meters (12 x 26 feet), pre-dated the ruins of a Byzantine building under which it was discovered in Caesarea National Park, an area of archaeological interest on Israel's Mediterranean coast.