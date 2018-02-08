A team of archaeologists in Israel has unearthed a luxurious second or third-century Roman mosaic replete with characters posing in contemporary clothing, colorful geometric patterns and Greek inscriptions, offering a glimpse into the upper crust of a long-vanished society, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Thursday.
The intricately tiled floor, measuring 3.5 x 8 meters (12 x 26 feet), pre-dated the ruins of a Byzantine building under which it was discovered in Caesarea National Park, an area of archaeological interest on Israel's Mediterranean coast.