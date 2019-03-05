Research scientist Edwin Roman Ramirez shows an ancient Mayan spear point found in Guatemala with the laser technology called LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging), with which more than 60,000 ancient structures have been identified with images obtained through the cover of the jungle. EFE-EPA/Courtesy National Geographic/File

View of an ancient Mayan sculpture on an altar found in Guatemala with the laser technology called LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging), with which more than 60,000 ancient structures have been identified with images obtained through the cover of the jungle. EFE-EPA/Courtesy National Geographic/File

View of the archaeological remains of the ancient Mayan site of La Corona in Guatemala, taken with the laser technology called LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging), with which more than 60,000 ancient structures have been identified with images obtained through the cover of the jungle. EFE-EPA/Courtesy National Geographic/File

How the Mayas used their water and agricultural resources, preserved the rain forest and built fortresses and watchtowers are some of the new discoveries about that ancient civilization revealed by laser technology in Guatemala and soon to be televised.

Authorities of the Culture and Sports Ministry, the Guatemalan Tourism Institute, the Foundation for Maya Cultural and Natural Heritage (Pacunam) and National Geographic previewed this Monday a new documentary series wthat will show in detail every research discovery in the country's northern jungles.