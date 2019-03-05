How the Mayas used their water and agricultural resources, preserved the rain forest and built fortresses and watchtowers are some of the new discoveries about that ancient civilization revealed by laser technology in Guatemala and soon to be televised.
Authorities of the Culture and Sports Ministry, the Guatemalan Tourism Institute, the Foundation for Maya Cultural and Natural Heritage (Pacunam) and National Geographic previewed this Monday a new documentary series wthat will show in detail every research discovery in the country's northern jungles.