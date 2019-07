A dog is reflected in a puddle of rain water in Hong Kong, China, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Are animals moral agents? Two philosophers analyzing scientific experiments have reached the conclusion that some animals do, indeed, display behaviors characteristic of having a moral compass.

One such experiment involved two dogs. Scientists rewarded the first dog, Todor, with a treat when he lifted his paw on command but the second dog, Guinness, got nothing in return for performing the same task.