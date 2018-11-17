Navy Chief of Staff Jose Luis Villan (c.) tells a press conference on Nov. 17, 2018, that refloating the ARA San Juan submarine, as the families of the crew members demand, has two limits: the legal one, since it is the judge investigating what happened to the ARA San Juan who must decide exactly when the sunken vessel can be removed, and the other is the technical one. EFE-EPA/Marina Guillen

Families of the 44 crew members of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared a year ago, leave the hotel of the Argentine navy on Nov. 17, 2018, after receiving the latest news about the finding of the sunken vessel and that, according to Argentine Defense Minister Oscar Aguad, the government lacks the means to refloat it. EFE-EPA/Eduardo Lopez

Argentine Defense Minister Oscar Aguad tells a press conference on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, that the government lacks the means to refloat the ARA San Juan submarine, which was found this morning in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean a year after it disappeared. EFE-EPA/Marina Guillen

Argentine Defense Minister Oscar Aguad admitted Saturday that the government lacks the means to refloat the ARA San Juan submarine, which was found this morning in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean a year after it disappeared, and said the next steps will be to gather all the information possible and consider what to do.

"I'd say no, we don't have the means. We don't have the undersea equipment. Nor do we have ROVs (remotely operated underwater vehicles) that can reach those depths. Nor do we have the equipment to haul up a ship of this kind," Aguad told a press conference in Buenos Aires.