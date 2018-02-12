Photo provided on Feb. 12, 2018 showing the president of Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council (Conicet) during an interview with EFE, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Successful studies in the fields of transgenics and progress in the fight against cancer are some of the achievements of Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council (Conicet), which this month marks its 60th year as the country's most important institution in its sector.

The close to 25,000 people who make up the council work under the premise that "science and technology are practically the only path to a developed, modern and inclusive country," its president, Alejandro Ceccatto, told EFE.