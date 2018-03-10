A Soyuz rocket launches from the Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe's Spaceport near Kourou in French Guiana (South America), on March 9, 2018. Arianespace said he flight VS18 took to orbit four additional O3b satellites for SES on its 4th mission for the O3b constellation operated by SES Networks. EPA-EFE/S. MARTIN/ARIANESPACE

Arianespace said its Soyuz rocket successfully launched four broadband satellites into space from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou.

"Four additional spacecraft for SES' O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite constellation were orbited (Friday) by a Soyuz launch from French Guiana, supporting a long-time Arianespace customer and underscoring the medium-lift workhorse launcher's suitability for a full range of missions," the Courcouronnes, France-based company said in a statement on its Web site.