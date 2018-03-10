Arianespace said its Soyuz rocket successfully launched four broadband satellites into space from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou.
"Four additional spacecraft for SES' O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite constellation were orbited (Friday) by a Soyuz launch from French Guiana, supporting a long-time Arianespace customer and underscoring the medium-lift workhorse launcher's suitability for a full range of missions," the Courcouronnes, France-based company said in a statement on its Web site.