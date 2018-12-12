Former US Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007 Al Gore delivers a speech during the COP24 summit in Katowice, Poland, Dec 12, 2018. The COP (Conference of the Parties) summit is the highest body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC). Expected at the meeting are close to 30,000 delegates from all over the world, including government leaders and ministers responsible for environmental policy. EFE-EPA/Andrzej Grygiel POLAND OUT

Steam escape from the chimneys of the 1000 megawatt coal-fired power plant Pocerady near Most, Czech Republic, Dec 11, 2018. According to an UN report, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have risen for the first time in four years. The United Nations COP24 Conference, which will take place in Poland until Dec 14, 2018, is struggling for a common position in the fight against climate change. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

As negotiators at United Nations climate talks in Poland this week hammer out a rulebook to curb greenhouse-gas emissions, some of the biggest boosters of the 2015 Paris accord are undermining efforts back home to curb global warming, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Wednesday to Efe.

China is ramping up coal-fired electricity generation despite pledges to cut emissions, according to clean-energy advocates. Canadian provinces are challenging federal carbon-price rules and adopting local policies that go against national emissions goals. And the European Union is bickering over how much carbon dioxide cars should be allowed to emit and subsidies to coal-fired power plants that threaten its climate targets.