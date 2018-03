Lebanese workers remove garbage washed on the shore a day after a winter storm hit the Zouk Musbeh area, north of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 January 2018 (issued 30 March 2018). EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese activists from Farah al-Ataa (The joy of giving) association wave Lebanese flags near trucks carrying waste from Bourj Hammoud landfills (background) at the Bourj Hammoud Fishermen's Harbor, in eastern Beirut, Lebanon, 25 July 2017 (issued 30 March 2018). EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese pro-environment activists hold placards against sea dumps during a sit-in against the ongoing trash crisis, in front the government palace, downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 11 February 2018 (issued 30 March 2018). EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

As Lebanon continued to grapple with a long-running waste disposal crisis and an apparent lack of sustainable solutions on the horizon, environmentalists have taken the matter into their own hands, as documented by an epa photojournalist in images released Friday.

Humanitarian and environmental groups have been protesting and urging greater recycling efforts in a bid to clean up the nation, whose overflowing garbage and inadequate disposal pose a serious threat to public health.