Thomas B. Hildebrandt (L) from 'Leibniz-Institut für Zoo- und Wildtierforschung (IZW) uses sonograph on Asiatic Lion 'Gini' during vitro fertilisation at the Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 January 2019. EPA/FILIP SINGER

An Asiatic lioness has been artificially inseminated at a zoo in the capital of the Czech Republic in the world's first such procedure in a bid to encourage the survival of a subspecies facing dwindling numbers in India, the only country where they live in the wild, epa-efe journalists reported Thursday.

Ginni, 6, was placed under anesthetic late Wednesday by a team of specialists from the Czech Republic and neighboring Germany before being inseminated with the semen of a male lion called Sohan, originally brought from Ostrava zoo in the east of the country so the pair could mate naturally.