Photo provided by NASA showing Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (l) and US astronaut Tyler "Nick" Hague (r) posing during a flight and pressure control test of their space suits at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 26, 2018.

Photo provided by NASA showing US astronaut Tyler "Nick" Hague (r) posing during flight testing at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 26, 2018.

Just hours before his first space flight, US astronaut Tyler "Nick" Hague is not thinking about the big achievements to come but rather about the little things and the uncertainty of the unknown.

"Perhaps the most interesting thing is whether I'll be able to adapt to spaceflight. As a rookie, I'll be fascinated to see how my body adapts to life without gravity," the 43-year-old US Air Force colonel who, since he was a boy, has dreamed of traveling off-planet told EFE.