NASA astronaut Christina Koch (c) helps colleagues Nick Hague (l) and Anne McClain (r) on board the International Space Station prior to the first spacewalk by the spacesuited astronauts on March 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Nasa / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

US astronaut Anne McClain, one of the two women who had been scheduled to make the first two-woman spacewalk, said Wednesday that the decision to change the composition of the team who will venture outside the International Space Station later this week was made on her recommendation.

"This decision was based on my recommendation. Leaders must make tough calls, and I am fortunate to work with a team who trusts my judgement. We must never accept a risk that can instead be mitigated. Safety of the crew and execution of the mission come first," said McClain on her Twitter account.