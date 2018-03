Members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55/56, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (top) and Richard Arnold (center) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev gesture as they board the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft prior to the launch at the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / POOL

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft is seen on the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018, prior to blasting off to the International Space Station (ISS) with the expedition 55/56 members, NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev. EPA-EFE/VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / POOL

The Soyuz MS-08 rocket is launched with Expedition 55 Soyuz Commander Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos and flight engineers Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel of NASA, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA/Joel Kowsky

A Russian Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft with three astronauts aboard was launched Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome bound for the International Space Station.

Liftoff occurred on schedule from the launch complex in Kazakhstan at 8:44 pm with the boost into orbit provided by a Soyuz-FG rocket, and the crew intends to dock with the ISS on Friday evening.