Members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 58/59, CSA astronaut David Saint Jacques (L), Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko (C) and NASA astronaut Anne McClain (R) attend their final exams at the Russian cosmonaut training center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, 14 November 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The next crew set to travel to the International Space Station was taking its final exams on Wednesday.

Expedition 58/59 was scheduled to launch on Dec. 3 in what would be the first launch of a Soyuz spacecraft since last month's failed mission launch, when two astronauts were forced to make a return to Earth owing to technical problems.