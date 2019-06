File photo provided by NASA on June 11, 2019, showing Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti working on board the International Space Station. EFE-EPA/ NASA/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

File photo provided by NASA on June 11, 2019, showing a diver on the 22nd NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO) mission trying out tools underwater that will be used on future space missions. EFE-EPA/NASA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided on June 11, 2019, by the European Space Agency showing British astronaut Tim Peake and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti in training at the ESA's facility in Cologne, Germany. EFE/ESA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Two astronauts this week are preparing off the coast of Florida for the "hostile conditions" of future missions to the Moon and Mars, sowing coral on the ocean bottom to help save the Earth's threatened reefs.

"We're ready to go live and work on the ocean floor!" wrote Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian astronaut with the European Space Agency who commands the mission 19 meters (62 feet) beneath the ocean surface near Key Largo, on her Twitter account.