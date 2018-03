Photograph provided by NASA, dated Feb. 21, 2009, showing Deimos, the smaller of Mars's two moons. EFE-EPA/NASA/Editorial Use Only

Colonizing Mars would require a series of technological processes that would both allow humans to survive there and revive old ethical dilemmas we have faced before, Mexican astronomer Luis Aguilar told EFE.

The researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM0 said that, if human beings travel to another planet, that would present a situation similar to the one Europeans faced when colonizing other parts of the Earth.