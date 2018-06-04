A European team of astronomers has detected in four distant galaxies a large number of massive stars, each with a mass more than 10 times that of the Sun, using a new technique for measuring carbon monoxide that allows scientists to more accurately estimate their size.

According to an article published Monday in Science magazine, using the telescopes in the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, the team found that the four galaxies are forming stars at a greater rate than a "normal" galaxy.