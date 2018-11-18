Montage of photos provided by NASA-ESA showing several galaxies. A team of astronomers, including some from Chile, has found a relationship between the collision of galaxies and voracious black holes that could be a key element in solving heretofore unanswered questions in astrophysics, investigators said. EFE-EPA/NASA-ESA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A team of astronomers, including some from Chile, has found a relationship between the collision of galaxies and voracious black holes that could be a key element in solving heretofore unanswered questions in astrophysics, investigators said.

"Thanks to this work, today we're closer to resolving two big enigmas in astrophysics: how galaxies form and how supermassive black holes living in the center of them grow, and - even more important - why both processes are connected," Ezequiel Treister, with Chile's Astrophysics Institute at the Universidad Catolica, said in a communique sent to EFE.