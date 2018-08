Observing the rebirth of a distant nebula, whose central star is similar to our Sun, could help astronomers predict the Sun's future, two of them told EFE.

Laurence Sabin and Christophe Morisset said that the study of nebula HuBi1 published in the recent edition of Nature Astronomy magazine, represents a unique opportunity for experts to see how a star transforms itself into an object poor in hydrogen, given that there are very few such objects in our Milky Way galaxy.