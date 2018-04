This image shows the huge galaxy cluster MACS J1149.5+223, whose light took over 5 billion years to reach us. EPA-EFE/NASA-ESA/S. Rodney (John Hopkins University, USA) and the FrontierSN team; T. Treu (University of California Los Angeles, USA), P. Kelly (University of California Berkeley, USA) and the GLASS team; J. Lotz (STScI) and the Frontier Fields team; M. Postman (STScI) and the CLASH team; and Z. Levay (STScI)

Photo composite shows the discovery of the most distant known star using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The image to the left shows a part of the deep-field observation of the galaxy cluster MACS J1149.5+2223 from the Frontier Fields program gathered in 2014. The square indicates the position where the star appeared in May 2016 — its image magnified by gravitational microlensing. This part of the image also shows the four images of the Refsdal supernova, arranged in an Einstein cross. The upper right image pinpoints the position of the star, observed in 2011. The lower right image shows where the star was undergoing the microlensing event in late May 2016. EPA-EFE/NASA-ESA/Patrick Kelly (University of California, Berkeley)

An international team of researchers has detected the farthest star ever seen at 9 billion light years from Earth, according to a study published Monday in Nature Astronomy magazine.

As astronomers were observing the MACSJ1149+2223 galaxy cluster some 5 billion light years away with the Hubble Space Telescope, they spotted a flickering source of light - which they identified as an individual star - behind the foreground image of the cluster.