View of some of the 66 antennas in the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), used through a radio telescope in northern Chile to produce one of the most detailed maps ever made of protoplanetary discs, which are rings of dust orbiting distant stars and from which planets are formed. EFE-EPA/ALMA

A group of astronomers from different countries has tracked the formation of planets orbiting distant stars using the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), a radio telescope in northern Chile designed for studying the universe.

Some 20 stars in the Ophiucus and Lupus constellations were analyzed by the international team, which also included three Chilean astronomers from the Center for Excellence in Astrophysics and Associated Technologies (CATA).