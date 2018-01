Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (top) addresses scientists and staff at the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Institute of Marine Science CEO Paul Hardisty addresses scientists and staff in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel AO, addresses scientists and staff at the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C) with Assistant Minister for the Environment Melissa Price MP (L) and Senior Research Scientist Dr Line Bay (R) during a visit to the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL CHAMBERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government Monday announced 60 million Australian dollars ($48 million) for the protection of the Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral system in the world.

The money will be dedicated to increasing personnel and the number of vessels to fight the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish or Acanthaster planci, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement.