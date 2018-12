A researcher shows an entire human brain dipped into formalin at the Duffel Psychiatric Hospital, in Duffel, Belgium, May 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Researchers in Australia have developed a tiny device that generates electrical stimuli in the brain and that could contribute to the treatment of epilepsy and Parkinson's disease, academic sources reported Tuesday.

The device, called a Stentrode, is four millimeters in diameter and is implanted without the need for invasive surgery through a small keyhole incision in the neck into a blood vessel adjacent to the brain's motor cortex to emit localized stimuli.