A view from CSIRO’s Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope antenna 29, with the phased array feed receiver in the center, Southern Cross on the left and the Moon on the right in a handout image released in Canberra, Australia, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO/ALEX CHERNEY

CSIRO’s Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope, located at CSIRO’s Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory in Western Australia, is shown in a handout image released in Canberra, Australia, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO/DRAGONFLY MEDIA

The Milky Way galaxy stretches above the core group of CSIRO’s Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in a handout image released in Canberra, Australia, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO/ALEX CHERNEY

Artist’s impression of CSIRO’s Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope finding a fast radio burst and determining its precise location in a handout image released in Canberra, Australia, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/CSIRO/ANDREW HOWELLS

An Australian-led international team of astronomers has been able to pinpoint the precise location of a one-off burst of cosmic radio waves for the first time, according to a study published on Friday.

The powerful burst, which occurred in a Milky Way-sized galaxy about 3.6 billion light-years away, was discovered through the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization's Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder radio telescope in Western Australia.