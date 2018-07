The sign of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is seen outside the Black Mountain Laboratories in Canberra, Tuesday, Nov 01, 2016. EFE-EPA/AAP

An Australian scientific research agency has identified a new gene that plays a key role in regulating the body's immune system that helps fight infections and diseases, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) announced Monday.

The discovery could help develop new treatments for influenza, rheumatoid arthritis and even cancer.