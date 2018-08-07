Photo taken Aug. 3, 2018, showing dead fish on the Gulfside City Park beach on Sanibel Island, on Florida's west coast. The fish were killed by a toxic algae bloom. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Florida environmental authorities on Tuesday ordered extraordinary measures in seven southwestern counties to accelerate the collection of thousands of fish killed by a red tide outbreak, as contamination by a toxic microalgae is known.

Eric Sutton, the director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), set forth in an executive order the procedures to be followed to speed up collecting the massive number of dead fish in the following counties: Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas.