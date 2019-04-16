Bamboo has recovered its importance in construction following the earthquake that on April 16, 2016, devastated the Ecuadorian provinces of Esmeraldas and Manabi, to the point of being seen akin to steel.
Measuring up to 20 meters long, these tall, woody reeds with rings around their stems have made a comeback as a construction material in the plans of the Manabi government, which sees it as having enormous potential thanks to its flexibility, strength, sustainability and abundance in the region.