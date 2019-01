Smog lingers over Wat Arun, or Temple of Dawn (C) and the city sky in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai authorities on Tuesday began a process to generate artificial rain in an attempt to reduce the high levels of pollution in the capital Bangkok, which has been engulfed by thick smog in recent days.

Sources from the Pollution Control Department told EFE that the first plane equipped with special technology took off on Tuesday morning and rain was expected to occur by night as part of a project which is set to continue at least until Friday.