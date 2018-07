Barely able to make ends meet, health is a luxury for many in the Philippines

Evelyn Sia is one of many people in the waiting room of the Birhen de la Salud Medical and Diagnostic Clinic in Manila, where a group of nuns offer free medical care to over 15,000 poor patients a year, efe-epa reported Saturday.

Evelyn is one of the more fortunate ones; she is a customer service representative in a company with a salary of around $250 per month, but with five children and an unemployed husband, the money is not enough.