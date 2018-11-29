Bayer AG on Thursday said it would cut 12,000 jobs and sell its animal-health business, Coppertone sunscreens and Dr. Scholl's foot-care products in an effort to win back investors' trust after a string of setbacks and a sharp fall in its share price, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report made available to EFE.

The job cuts, targeting some 10 percent of Bayer's 118,200 global workforce, come as the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company faces challenges in most of its businesses, from falling sales of over-the-counter drugs to a dwindling stable of blockbuster prescription medicines.