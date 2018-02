A man clreas snow from a roof of a house at Calla's pass on the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines, in Italy, Feb 24 2018. Record low temperatures are expected to hit Europe in upcoming days. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

A video operator films the snowfall near the town of Utiel in the Valencia region, which has forced the closure of local schools.Feb 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

The San Francesco di Paola basilica in Plebiscito square along with its neighboring buildings and places are covered with a thin layer of snow in Naples, Italy, Feb 27 2018 EFE-EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Men posing as a centurions in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, Feb 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Kids play behind an icy bench on the frozen shore of Lake Geneva during a windy winter day, in Nyon, Switzerland, Feb 26, 2018.EFE- EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A spell of very cold weather spread across much of Europe on Tuesday turning the continent into a snowy and icebound land as can be appreciated in images released by epa, while weather stations warned of worse to come in days ahead.

Spring is due to arrive in three weeks, it comes with an increased risk of severe weather and floods as Atlantic storm Emma links forces with a spell of arctic cold that some are calling "Beast from the East."