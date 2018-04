Female gorilla 'Fatou' licks her fingers after eating a slice of a rice cake made for her 61st birthday at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A gorilla at Berlin Zoo who is widely considered to be the oldest of her species in Europe, if not the world, celebrated her 61st birthday Friday by gorging on a fruit-covered rice cake, an epa correspondent reported.

Fatou, a western lowland gorilla, arrived at Berlin Zoo aged just two in 1959 having been sequestered from West Africa by a French sailor who originally brought her to a port in Marseilles.