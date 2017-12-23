Photographer Mileniusz Spanowicz (L) and biologist Robert Wallace (R) present their new book of photos of the biodiversity of Bolivia's Madidi National Park in La Paz on Dec. 19, 2017. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Twenty man-years of monumental work by Polish-Bolivian photographer Mileniusz Spanowicz and British biologist Robert Wallace at Bolivia's Madidi National Park, considered to be one of the world's most biodiverse zones, are reflected in a new book capturing the majestic beauty of the area.

In the book's 448 pages rich with photos and explanations of the flora and fauna at Madidi the authors deal with virtually the full gamut of the ecological niches existing in the protected area in western Bolivia.