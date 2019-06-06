Photo provided by the Salk Institute showing US biologist Joanne Chory, who won Spain's 2019 Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research on June 5, 2019, for her work on how plants may help mankind deal with climate change at the institute in La Jolla, California. EFE-EPA/Chris Keeney/Salk Institute/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Argentina's National University of Cordoba showing biologist Sandra Myrna Diaz on Aug. 25, 2015, in Cordoba, Argentina. On June 5, 2019, Diaz won Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research for her work on preserving biodiversity. EFE/ Courtesy Universidad Nacional de Cordoba/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the Salk Institute showing US biologist Joanne Chory, who won Spain's 2019 Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research on June 5, 2019, for her work on how plants may help mankind deal with climate change at the institute in La Jolla, California. EFE-EPA/Chris Keeney/Salk Institute/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Biologist Joanne Chory, who was awarded Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research, has always believed that climate change poses "an existential threat" to mankind, and so she has been seeking a solution to the dilemma that has been "in plain sight" - namely plants.

On Wednesday, her bold approach to climate change was recognized in Spain with the Princess of Asturias Award, which she shared with Argentine biologist Sandra Myrna Diaz, both women fighting for a common cause - saving the planet - albeit in "different fields."