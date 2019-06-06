Biologist Joanne Chory, who was awarded Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research, has always believed that climate change poses "an existential threat" to mankind, and so she has been seeking a solution to the dilemma that has been "in plain sight" - namely plants.
On Wednesday, her bold approach to climate change was recognized in Spain with the Princess of Asturias Award, which she shared with Argentine biologist Sandra Myrna Diaz, both women fighting for a common cause - saving the planet - albeit in "different fields."