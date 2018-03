A group of children take advantage of the low water level to collect waste during an afternoon organized to clean the dried out shore of the Lake of Gruyere in Gumefens near Bulle, Switzerland, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A stranded boats is pictured on the dried out shoes of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD PICTURE TAKEN WITH A DRONE

Patterns in the sand and mud are pictured at the shore of the Lake of Gruyere in la Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

People walk on the dried out shore of the Lake of Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz near Bulle, Switzerland, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Stranded boats are pictured on the dried out shoes of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The waters of Lake Gruyere reservoir in Switzerland are lowered annually as the spring snowmelt approaches in the Alpine country, as reported in dramatic aerial images made available by epa Wednesday.

Drone photography provided a bird's-eye view of the patterns and colors normally hidden underneath the surface, as the water level was reduced to just 20 meters (65 feet) to make room for the imminent fresh water coming down from the snow Swiss Alpine peaks in springtime.