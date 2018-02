A view of the snowy landscape on the Schauinsland mountain of the Black Forest in Oberried, Germany, 28 February 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a part of the frozen Todtnau waterfall at the Black Forest mountain in Todtnau, Germany, 28 February 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of the frozen Todtnau waterfall at the Black Forest mountain in Todtnau, Germany, 28 February 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Black Forest waterfall freezes over as cold spell sweeps over Germany, Europe

Icy temperatures caused a waterfall in Germany’s Black Forest region to freeze over, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist on Wednesday.

The usually flowing 97-meter-high (318-feet) Todtnau waterfall in southern Germany was frozen solid onto its rocky descent, while icicles clung to its edges.