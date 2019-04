A close up view of an enigma deciphering machine from German Navy displayed in the exhibition 'Eminent & Enigmatic' at the Heinz Nixdorf Museumsforum (HNF) in Paderborn, Germany, 10 January 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/BERND THISSEN

Bletchley Park was once a top-secret hub of brilliant minds who worked tirelessly to decrypt Nazi messages sent during World War II, but it has since become a fascinating museum dedicated to the site's role in defeating Adolf Hitler.

To mark the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on June 6, the site, which was once steeped in secrecy and military conspiracies, has opened a new exhibition entitled: "D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion."