View of the molds used in the reconstruction of skulls from the pre-Columbian Tiahuanaco culture at Bolivia's National Museum of Archaeology, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOLIVIAN CULTURES AND TOURISM MINISTRY

View of the molds used in the reconstruction of skulls from the pre-Columbian Tiahuanaco culture at Bolivia's National Museum of Archaeology, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOLIVIAN CULTURES AND TOURISM MINISTRY

View of a human skull from the pre-Columbian Tiahuanaco culture at Bolivia's National Museum of Archaeology, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/BOLIVIAN CULTURES AND TOURISM MINISTRY

Bolivia's National Museum of Archaeology has launched a project to reconstruct skulls from the pre-Columbian Tiahuanaco culture, in order to discover what the faces of people looked like who lived in the Bolivian Andes more than 3,000 years ago, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said.

The museum preserves more than 150 Tiahuanacan skulls with deformations, many of which will be reconstructed according to a "long and short term" plan, the ministry said in a statement.