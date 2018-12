Bolivia's first communications satellite, the TKSAT-1, has generated revenues of $102.2 million in its first five years of operation, the head of the Bolivian Space Agency (ABE) said Thursday. In a session with journalists, Ivan Zambrana said that the annual turnover went from $7 million in its first year in orbit to more than $25 million starting in 2016. La Paz, Bolivia. Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gina Baldivieso

